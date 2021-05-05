Collision near busy intersection in Cedar City causes evening traffic congestion

CEDAR CITY — A driver who police say made an improper turn caused a collision near a busy intersection in Cedar City on Tuesday night.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 7 p.m. just north of the intersection of Cross Hollow Road and Providence Center Drive/Royal Hunte Drive, involved a gray Toyota Avalon sedan and a white Jeep Renegade.

Southern Utah University Police handled the incident, as they were covering the shift for Cedar City Police Department while its officers attended a special event.

SUU Police Lt. Carlos Medina said the male driver of the Toyota turned into the side of the Jeep, causing it to flip onto its passenger side in the middle of the road. The Toyota continued heading northeast after the impact, leaving the roadway and coming to rest amid some landscaping rocks surrounding the Cafe Rio restaurant.

None of the occupants in either vehicle reported any injuries, Medina said. The female Jeep driver was accompanied by a small child who had been securely fastened in a safety seat.

Medina said a citation against the driver of the Toyota is likely but still pending as investigation continues.

Traffic in the area was impacted for nearly one hour while the scene was cleared and both vehicles were towed away. Cedar City Fire Department personnel also responded, as did a Utah Highway Patrol trooper.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.