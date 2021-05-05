Nov. 8, 1930 – May 3, 2021

Edna Ruesch Neilson, 90, of Lehi, Utah, passed away on May 3, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Edna was born on Nov. 8, 1930 to Hyrum and Bessie Ruesch in Springdale, Utah. After graduating from Hurricane High school in 1949, she studied at Dixie College and finished her Bachelor of Science in Education degree from Utah State Agricultural College in 1954. After graduation, she landed her first teaching job and taught school for 10 years.

In 1957, she met Elwood Neilson, and they wed in 1958 at “The Little Chapel Around the Corner” in Las Vegas, Nevada, going on to adopt two children, Derek and Lisa. Once she became a mother, she stayed home to take care of her two children and managed Neilson Tree Service with Elwood.

Edna was a wonderful and loving mother who gave her all to her family. In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Edna also loved spending time with family and friends. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ, which she shared with those who surrounded her.

Edna joins her parents, Hyrum and Bessie Ruesch; siblings: Junius (half-brother) Bessie, Wells, Duane, Dora, Marilyn, Faye, Gene and Joyce in Heaven. She is survived by brother, Keith; sisters, Ardith and Corrine; children: Derek (Penny) and Lisa (Darrin); grandchildren: Lindsay, Brittney, Cory, Kristin (Mike), Derek, Cecil, Hayden, Elise; and great-grandchildren, Gavin and Adalynn.

Graveside Services will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Washington City Cemetery, 300 Park View Drive, Washington, Utah. A visitation will be held Saturday, prior to services, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd, St. George, Utah.

