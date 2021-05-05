Zion Eye Institute’s Jason A. Ahee, M.D., reflects on building the premier vision care provider in Southern Utah

Stock image | Photo by peakSTOCK/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — From the doctors to the administrators to the receptionists, the entire Zion Eye Institute team works together to ensure that patients always come first. This philosophy starts at the top with Dr. Jason A. Ahee.

Ahee, an anterior segment surgeon and the owner of Zion Eye Institute, has spent the past 18 years building Southern Utah’s most comprehensive eye care practice.

“It’s always about what we can do better for the patient,” he said.

Originally from Michigan, Ahee obtained his bachelor’s degree from Hillsdale College, where he graduated summa cum laude. After graduating with distinction in biomedical research from Wayne State University School of Medicine, he completed an internship at William Beaumont Hospital and then specialty training in ophthalmology at Henry Ford Hospital, where he received recognition as the outstanding senior resident in his class.

After having children, Ahee and his wife were looking to leave the Detroit area for a community more suited to raising a family. They were drawn to the Southwest by outdoor recreation opportunities and relatives who lived in the Las Vegas area.

Ultimately, they settled in St. George because Ahee found a practice he said was exactly like what he had hoped to establish for himself. He joined Dr. Ronald L. Snow at Dixie Eye Center in 2003. Snow, one of the first ophthalmologists in Southern Utah, was running a busy practice and searching for a partner.

After working together for a few years, Ahee purchased Dixie Eye Center from Snow in 2006. At the time, specialty vision care was limited in the St. George area. Patients with complex eye diseases or conditions requiring specialty surgery usually had to drive to Salt Lake City or Las Vegas for treatment.

Ahee made it his mission to bring comprehensive, specialized eye care to the people of Southern Utah. He began hiring specialists and developing the clinic’s reputation as a leading provider of both routine eye care and advanced treatment. In 2009, he merged the two largest eye care providers in St. George with the acquisition of Zion Eye Institute from Dr. David B. Cohen.

Today, patients throughout the area recognize Zion Eye Institute as the gold standard of vision care. Ahee said the practice offers the latest and greatest technology. Their highly qualified and knowledgeable specialists encompass all areas of eye care, from routine eye exams to the most complex eye surgeries.

“We can treat anyone who comes through the door,” he said.

As a “bit of a technology geek,” Ahee said he strives to provide the most cutting-edge vision care available to patients. He specializes in the front part of the eye, mainly performing cataract surgery along with LASIK and minimally invasive glaucoma surgery.

Ahee served as chair of the Continuing Medical Education Committee at St. George Regional Hospital and has been part of the adjunct clinical faculty at the University of Utah’s Moran Eye Center since 2004. He is an active member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the American Medical Association, the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons and the Utah Ophthalmological Society.

Ahee said he relishes the challenge of difficult cases. Helping patients improve not only their vision but also their quality of life is what keeps him inspired.

As the area continues to grow, Zion Eye Institute has evolved along with it. Ahee said he’s immensely grateful to the Southern Utah community for trusting the clinic with their vision care needs.

“I’ve loved every minute here,” he said. “I’m really proud of the practice.”

Zion Eye Institute | Address: 1791 E. 280 North, St. George | Telephone: 435-656-2020 or 877-841-2020 | Website.

Other locations Santa Clara: 1100 Canyon View Drive, Unit G, Santa Clara | Telephone: 435-674-3502. Cedar City: 110 W. 1300 North, No. 175, Cedar City | Telephone: 435-865-5979. Mesquite, Nevada: 1301 Bertha Howe Ave., Ste. 11, Mesquite, Nevada | Telephone: 702-346-9175.



