‘If you can dream it, we can build it’: Patriot Pools makes a splash in St. George

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — A swimming pool is the centerpiece of any backyard and is always a significant investment. Patriot Pools offers homeowners the opportunity to enjoy a custom, premium pool without the premium price.

Patriot Pools installs steel and concrete vinyl-lined pools in a variety of shapes and sizes, along with unique backyard designs.

“If you can dream it, we can build it,” owner Shane Rappleye said.

Rappleye has spent over 30 years in the construction industry and owned several vinyl-lined pools himself. When he sold his business in Davis County and moved his family to St. George, he decided to start Patriot Pools to fulfill a need among homeowners in the community.

“A lot of people would love a pool, but they can’t afford $80,000,” he said. “There’s a whole other group of customers out there that aren’t being served.”

Patriot Pools takes care of everything from start to finish: design, excavation, concrete pouring, plumbing, landscaping and finishing work. Rappleye said eliminating subcontractors saves the customer time and money, and because vinyl-lined pools are considerably less expensive than other materials, they can often renovate their entire backyard with the savings, creating a space they’ll enjoy for years to come.

“They love that their whole backyard is going to be finished when we’re done,” he added.

One of their current clients, Dr. Ward Wagner, vouched not only for the add-ons to the backyard environment — Wagner’s 40-by-18 foot pool will include water features, as well as fire bowls and a jumping wall – but also the general quality of work and experience that comes with a Patriot Pools project.

“I am so glad that I chose Shane and his team at Patriot Pools to build our dream swimming pool!” Ward said. “The work is progressing well and at a great pace. What I have appreciated most is the speed with which they work and their attention to detail. Shane listens to what we are wanting and is awesome in assigning a clear vision to what we are looking for. His ideas and vision helped streamline the process, and his ability to communicate expectations is fantastic.”

Most pools in Southern Utah use a rebar framework covered with a concrete and sand mixture called gunite. Rappleye said that gunite – while aesthetically pleasing and fairly durable – is nevertheless susceptible to the effects of blue clay, the expansive soil that creates a headache for many local homeowners.

Patriot Pools installs a concrete bottom surrounded by 14-gauge steel walls with a vinyl liner on the inside. Even if the soil in a customer’s backyard moves significantly, the flexible vinyl will stretch to accommodate the shifting.

Additionally, the pool is surrounded by a concrete collar for extra durability. Rappleye said the collar is 8 inches thick by 24 inches wide and is a footing to prevent the pool from shifting or moving.

“In my neighborhood alone, there are three pools that have all cracked, some so badly the water has leaked under their house,” he said. “Vinyl won’t do that.”

Vinyl liners are built to last, and the products used by Patriot Pools offer either a 15- or 20-year warranty. Plus, the smooth bottom is gentle on foot skin, which Rappleye said is good news for kids who spend hours in the pool. Additionally, Rappleye said customers who invest in a heater can usually extend their swimming season to eight or nine months.

Patriot Pools provides free estimates. Every backyard is different, so Rappleye meets with customers to determine where the pool will fit, review landscaping options and give an approximate price for the entire package. Some homeowners choose to add the soothing ambience of a waterfall or an automatic pool cover for safety and to save money on cleaning and heating.

Rappleye and his crew spend virtually every day on the job until it’s done. He’s also looking to grow the Patriot Pools team as customer demand ramps up, and he is inviting reliable, detail-oriented workers to reach out.

A pool and backyard from Patriot Pools adds an element of luxury to any home. Every customer’s dreamscape is unique, and Rappleye is committed to bringing their vision to life.

“The yards we design are very custom. It’s not going to look the same as the yard next door,” he said. “It’s really fun for me to sit down with the customer and find out what their dreams are and maybe add a little twist to it.”

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

