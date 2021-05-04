Jan. 10, 1936 – May 3, 2021

Robert Bruce Frei “Bud”, son of Clawson and Valda Baker Frei passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on May 3, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Juanita Davis Frei and their children: Gina (Fred) Roberts, Greg (Katherine) Frei, and Lisa (Dennis) Mitchell; grandchildren: Dan (Crystal) Roberts, Janessa (Josh) Borgeson, Lindsay Crowther, Aimee (Matt) Renfro, Sarah (Rob) Van Boerum, Sam (Starr) Frei, Sagen Frei, Aubree (Craig) Hunter, Dallin (Sam) Mitchell, Braden (Kaely) Mitchell, Nate (Katlyn) Mitchell, Lauren (Tyler) Cox.

He is survived by 36 great-grandchildren. His newest great-grandson was born just hours after he passed. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Leah Frei Bracken.

Bud was born on Jan. 10, 1936 and raised in Santa Clara, Utah. He spent his childhood causing all kinds of mischief in Santa Clara.

He attended Dixie High School and went to the College of Southern Utah (SUU). He worked 18 years as a teacher in Las Vegas, Nevada, and drove truck for Milne Trucking Company.

He was married to the love of his life Juanita for 66 years. They raised their children in Las Vegas. There are so many wonderful stories and memories. He loved spending time in his garden. You could always find him with a donut and coffee. He loved a good story or song and always entertained his family with his poems. He had a sharp mind until the very end.

The family would like to thank Dixie Home Hospice for their loving care of Bud. Thank you, Monique, Mark, Lexie, Kason and Craig. Grandpa Bud will be missed by so many, especially his dogs.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 7, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Santa Clara 17th Ward Chapel, 3040 Santa Clara Drive, Santa Clara, Utah. A visitation will be held Friday, prior to services, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Santa Clara City Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit Metcalf Mortuary’s website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.