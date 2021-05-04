Region 9 baseball: Pine View and Desert Hills split lets Snow Canyon reclaim first place

Pine View baseball's Traton Staheli tags Desert Hills' Jackson Turley in the teams' game at Pine View High School, St. George, Utah, April 27, 2021 | Photo by Rich Allen, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — One week remains in the Region 9 baseball season with seeding still up in the air after an eventful week six.

The Snow Canyon Warriors are watching the cement dry on their region title, which they could clinch with just one win in the final week. They separated themselves from Pine View and Desert Hills after the trio all entered the week tied at the top. The Panthers and Thunder split a series to still be neck and neck for a second with a long shot at a tie for first. Elsewhere, the Dixie Flyers climbed back into relevance bringing their winning streak to four games and Canyon View collected their first regional wins of the season.

In the final week, Snow Canyon will look to stop Dixie’s hot run and clinch. Desert Hills will tangle with Desert Hills as the Mustangs jockey to get back in the top half of the standings. Pine View will look to send Canyon View back to their losing ways and Hurricane will get their last chance to get their first win this season.

Here are recaps from week six of Region 9 baseball. Following the recaps are series matchups and current standings.

Snow Canyon takes hold of first place with sweep of Mustangs

April 27: Snow Canyon 13, Crimson Cliffs 6

Friday: Snow Canyon 8, Crimson Cliffs 4

The Warriors affirmed their position at the top of the region with a sweep of newcomer Crimson Cliffs.

At home on April 27, Snow Canyon overcame a four-run rally by the Mustangs in the second, immediately scoring six of their own. With three more in the third inning, the Warriors were off to the races.

Crimson’s rally came as Jayz Estridge doubled to start the frame, followed by two straight walks and a hit by pitch by Isaac Lyon just two batters after that. Logan West drove in a pair with a double and an RBI groundout by Tate Maynard brought the run total to four.

Mayze Mosher started the bottom of the second with a double, scoring on a sacrifice fly by Easton Rigby. After a double and a walk, Luke Anderson launched a grand slam to put Snow Canyon in front. Mosher later hit his second double of the inning to score Landon Frei.

Mosher had three total hits to lead the game and Lyon and Anderson each had two-hit games. The top five hitters in the Warriors lineup each drove in at least two runs, led by Anderson’s four.

West, Evans and Estridge each had two-hit games for Crimson.

On the mound, Crimson went through four pitchers as Brexten Starley went 2.1 innings and allowed nine runs in the start. Snow Canyon went through three as Lyon surrendered four runs over two innings, Anderson struck out nine in his three innings of relief and Josh Akins gave up a pair of runs in two innings.

At Crimson, the Warriors took a lead in the first that they wouldn’t relinquish. Snow Canyon piled on five runs, starting with an Anderson leadoff bomb. They then drew two walks and an error to supplement a single by Mason Strong and a double by Rigby that scored two.

Crimson responded with three of their own in the bottom half as West and Evans singled and Maynard walked. They got within one in the second as Evans drew a bases-loaded walk off Carston Herman.

The score held at 5-4 until the fourth when Sam Lindsay had an RBI double and scored on an Anderson triple. They added an insurance run in the sixth while the pitching kept the Mustangs off the board over the final five innings.

Anderson, Rigby, West and Evans all had two hits to tie for the game lead. Herman went 5.2 innings on the mound for Snow Canyon, yielding four hits and four runs while striking out 12. Frei threw the final 1.1 innings allowing two hits and striking out a pair. Jaiven Ross started for Crimson, allowing all eight runs over his 5.1 innings. He struck out five and walked two. Estridge threw .1 innings of relief and Beau Sampson threw the last 1.1, striking out three.

Snow Canyon stands alone at the top of the region with a 10-2 record adn 20-3 overall. They travel to Dixie on Tuesday.

Crimson slips to 7-5 and 14-8. They play at Desert Hills next.

Thunder, Panthers split at the top

April 27: Desert Hills 6, Pine View 5

Friday: Pine View 5, Desert Hills 1

The gritty Pine View Panthers offense nearly clawed out a win in game one before helping in the series split in game two.

On April 27, Pine View took an early 2-0 lead at home before Desert Hills tied it in the fourth on a Karson Irvin two-RBI double. The Thunder added an insurance run in the fifth before erupting for three in the sixth to go ahead 6-2. The Panthers responded with a three-spot of their own in the bottom half to get within one but couldn’t scratch across another run in the seventh to force extras.

Irvin went 2-for-3 on the game with a trio of RBIs total. Reggie Newby went 2-for-2 with two walks, a run and an RBI.

Kaden Terry pitched four innings in the start for Desert Hills, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out five. Newby allowed three runs in two innings of relief before Payton Gubler secured the save by allowing only one runner in the seventh, who reached on a hit by pitch.

Tristen Bird was the lone Panther with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3. None of Pine View’s eight hits went for extra bases.

Brock Roundy struck out nine in 5.1 innings in the start, allowing four runs. Brandon Roundy allowed two in the final 1.2 innings.

At Desert Hills, Gubler and Pine View ace Traton Staheli dueled on the mound. Staheli struck out 11 with just an unearned run over a complete seven innings while his lineup scratched just two across the plate off Gubler in his 5.2 innings, striking out an even dozen. Six of Staheli’s strikeouts came in the last two innings of the game, as he hit Gubler for the only base runner in that stretch.

Desert Hills scored first in the second after Gubler doubled to lead off the inning and scored on an error. Pine View got it right back in the top of the third as Bird singled and later scored on a Luke Iverson base hit.

Pine View scored again in the fifth and put up three insurance runs in the top of the seventh off Newby.

Iverson and Bird each had two hits, the only players in the game to record more than one.

The two teams still sit in a deadlock in the Region 9 standings with 9-3 records. Desert Hills has the overall edge with a 19-3 record, compared to Pine View’s 15-4.

Pine View travels to Canyon View on Tuesday to start the final series, while Desert Hills hosts Crimson Cliffs.

Dixie runs win streak to four with sweep of Cedar

April 27: Dixie 8, Cedar 3

Friday: Dixie 9, Cedar 1

The Flyers are back on track, having won their last four games and vaulting into fourth place in the region standings after a sweep of Cedar.

On April 27, a pair of Jacob St. Cyr triples highlighted an offensive performance that backed Malcolm Bartholomew’s complete-game two-hitter on the mound.

St. Cyr went 3-for-4 overall with an added double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Grayson Erickson also collected a pair of hits including a double. Shea Anderson scored three runs on the backs of a single and two walks.

Cedar scored two runs in the top of the second but Dixie claimed a 4-2 edge by the fifth. The Reds got one back in the sixth before the Flyers piled on four insurance runs in the bottom half.

Kasen Crandall and Quaid Mackert had Cedar’s two hits. Crandall also started the game, throwing four innings and striking out five while allowing four runs. Braxtan Torres threw two innings of relief.

On Friday, Breiten Oaks went yard twice for five RBIs total en route to another big Flyers victory. Oaks went over the left field fence in the third to score the first two runs of the game and again in the sixth for three runs to cap a four-run, pull-away rally in the sixth. Oaks and Shea Anderson — who scored on both dingers — both had two hits to lead the Flyers.

Meanwhile, Grayson Erickson twirled five innings of two-hit baseball, allowing the Reds’ lone run. He struck out two and walked one.

Cayson Bell threw two innings of scoreless relief with one hit and a strikeout.

Calvin Slack went 2-for-3 for Cedar and drove in the Reds’ lone run with a double in the fifth. Slack also threw the final two innings in relief, coming in after Colby White tossed five innings and allowed five runs.

Dixie climbs to 8-4 in Region 9 and 12-9 overall. They host Snow Canyon to close the final week.

Cedar drops to 3-9 and 6-17. They close with Hurricane.

Falcons get into the win column with sweep of Tigers

April 27: Canyon View 17, Hurricane 4

Friday: Canyon View 4, Hurricane 3

The Falcons broke an eight-game losing streak to start region play while keeping the Tigers winless.

In Hurricane on April 27, Chase Calvez’s three hits and five RBIs paced Canyon View in their highest-scoring game of the season. Holden Miller and Hutson Slack each had a trio of hits as well.

Hurricane took the game’s first lead in the bottom of the second after starting pitcher Casey Robinson held the Falcons off the board in the first two frames. Robinson started the two-run rally with a leadoff double, scoring on a single by Jaxon Jones. After advancing on a ground out, Jones scored on another single by Mason Shumaker.

But the lead didn’t hold as Canyon View put up a crooked seven in the top of the third. Robinson’s command started to fail him, walking two of the first three hitters in the inning and plunking the fourth to drive in a run. The next hitter, Calvez emptied the bases with a double off the newly-entered Shumaker. The Falcons added two more runs on a pair of errors.

From there, Canyon View scored in each of the final four innings. Hurricane put up two more runs in the fifth, but they only made the score 11-4.

Miller allowed nine hits in four innings, giving up all four runs Hurricane scored in his start. Brayden Floyd struck out six, including the last five hitters he faced, in three innings of relief.

Shumaker, Robinson, Jones and Josh Wright had multi-hit games for Hurricane.

On Friday, the Falcons rallied back from a 3-0 deficit to walk off the Tigers.

Huston Slack hit a game-winning, two-RBI double with two outs to give Canyon View the series win.

Hurricane built out a three-run lead by scoring a run in each of the second, third and fourth innings. Davin Roundy issued four straight walks in the second, allowed a leadoff single by Shumaker in the third to score and watched Sam Johanson hit a sac fly in the fourth. Meanwhile, Kel Webb pitched around trouble in the first three innings but kept the Falcons off the board.

Canyon View broke through in the bottom of the fourth as Cameron Calvez doubled, advanced to third on a fly out and scored on a passed ball. Miller drove in Slack in the sixth to get Canyon View within one. Tommy English drew a one-out walk in the seventh, followed by a single by Chase Calvez, both of whom scored on Slack’s walk-off heroics.

For Hurricane, Webb threw all 6.2 innings, allowing eight hits and four earned runs. He struck out five and walked six. Shumaker was the lone Tiger to record multiple hits and had a double.

For Canyon View, Miller put together another three-hit game and drove in a run. He also walked. Both Calvez’s went 2-for-4, with Cameron collecting a pair of doubles. On the mound, Roundy allowed three runs in 3.2 innings with six walks and three strikeouts. Brayden Winn threw a clean 3.1 innings of relief, allowing just two hits to earn the win.

Canyon View moves to 2-10 in Region 9 and 6-16 overall. They host Pine View on Tuesday. Hurricane still seeks its first regional win at 0-12 and 2-20. They’ll travel to Cedar to take on the Reds next.

Tuesday’s games

Crimson Cliffs at Desert Hills

Hurricane at Cedar

Pine View at Canyon View

Snow Canyon at Dixie

Region 9 baseball standings, as of Monday

Snow Canyon 10-2 (20-3) (tie) Desert Hills 9-3 (19-3) (tie) Pine View 9-3 (15-4) Dixie 8-4 (12-9) Crimson Cliffs 7-5 (14-8) Cedar 3-9 (6-17) Canyon View 2-10 (6-16) Hurricane 0-12 (2-20)

