Early morning fire destroys trailer, kills pet dog in St. George

ST. GEORGE — A pet dog died and a home was lost early Tuesday morning after a fire blazed through a trailer at the St. George RV Park and Campground while the occupant was at work.

Chief Robert Stoker told St. George News that at approximately 6 a.m., the St. George Fire Department personnel responded to 2100 East Middleton Drive on a report of a fire, after a passerby saw smoke and flame billowing out of the trailer’s kitchen window. Though firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, a pet dog died from smoke inhalation, Stoker said. The occupant of the trailer was at work at the time. No other injuries were reported.

Stoker said the fire did extensive damage to the kitchen and living room area of the trailer. The heaviest damage was in the kitchen around the stove area, which was probably where the fire started, he said.

“The fire might have smoldered in there for a while,” Stoker said. “It would not have been seen if it hadn’t blown out that kitchen window.”

St. George Police also responded to the scene. The trailer is unusable after sustaining heavy damage to the walls, ceiling and interior.

Stoker said that the resident of the trailer has a place to stay with family friends for the moment.

This report is based on statements from emergency personnel, and may not contain the full scope of the findings.

