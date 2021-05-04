Get the deck of your dreams this summer with Rose Concrete Coatings & Design

Cool deck coating project, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of Rose Concrete Coatings & Design, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — When it comes to interior and exterior flooring needs, look no further than Rose Concrete Coatings & Design.

Owner Sam Edwards built the business from the ground up. He started fresh out of college, knocking on doors to advertise flooring services. Now, 20 years and thousands of satisfied customers later, Rose Concrete Coatings & Design is the premier concrete flooring service in the St. George area and beyond.

“We pride ourselves on quality service,” Edwards said. “We’re the real deal. … We can custom-design floors to your specifications.”

With temperatures heating up, locals are already hitting the pool. Surfaces like concrete pool decks become extremely hot during the summer and can also pose a fall risk when they get wet.

Rose Concrete Coatings & Design offers nonslip cool deck coatings that also protect concrete from deterioration. Edwards said the coating lowers the surface temperature by approximately 20 degrees as compared to untreated concrete. The product is backed by a 10-year warranty.

Crews use a large diamond grinder on the existing concrete to make it porous and promote adhesion. After cleaning the surface, they lay down the coating in layers and finish it with a sealant. Edwards said it takes about a week to complete a cool deck project.

For another exterior option, solid surface decks are a practical and stylish feature for any home, and Edwards said the durable polyurethane is guaranteed not to crack and carries a 20-year warranty. Decks are 100% waterproof, easy to clean, flexible and have a glossy designer finish.

Edwards said tile and wood, among the most common patio surfaces, are both inferior to polyurethane. With time and exposure to harsh conditions, tile becomes susceptible to leaking because of the joints. Wood can weather and crack, allowing moisture to seep in and cause mildew and rot. Then the entire deck needs to be redone.

Rose Concrete Coatings & Design also installs polished concrete floors inside of homes for customers wanting the trendy industrial look. Edwards said it’s highly durable and requires minimal maintenance. Whether the floor is newly poured or has endured years of wear and tear, they can properly treat the surface for guaranteed adhesion. Other services include garage floor coatings and stains and sealers for patios and driveways.

Edwards said he approaches each project as though the home is his own.

“I wouldn’t recommend it to a customer if I wouldn’t do it myself.”

Since 2001, Rose Concrete Coatings & Design has completed millions of square feet of flooring projects for homeowners throughout St. George, Cedar City, Mesquite and surrounding areas. The company also handles large-scale commercial and industrial projects, having installed flooring at the Walmart Distribution Center in Hurricane and many restaurants and retail stores in the area.

Edwards said that although they’re not the cheapest in town, they’re competitively priced and only buy the highest quality materials.

“It’s our experience that sets us apart the most,” he added. “There’s a reason why we’ve stayed around when the others have gone out of business.”

Edwards said he is committed to serving Southern Utah homeowners and business owners with exceptional customer care. He personally estimates and bids every job, offering options and recommendations to suit the unique needs of each project. All services are insured and satisfaction guaranteed.

By hiring Edwards and his expert crew, customers can rest assured that the job will be done efficiently – and done right. Expect only the best from Rose Concrete Coatings & Design.

To schedule an estimate with Rose Concrete Coatings & Design, call 435-229-2920.

