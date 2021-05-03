Mesquite Gaming hosts summer job fair; opportunities in many divisions

Stock image | Photo by kazuma seki/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Mesquite Gaming, owner of the CasaBlanca Resort & Casino and Virgin River Hotel & Casino, invites all aspiring applicants to its summer job fair at the Virgin River Event Center on Wednesday. Job seekers will be interviewed on the spot between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. PDT.

Currently, Mesquite Gaming is hiring in numerous divisions throughout the two properties and is actively looking to fill multiple positions in areas such as food and beverage, housekeeping, casino facilities, surveillance and many more. Department heads and upper management will be in attendance providing valuable information and performing on-site interviews.

With summer approaching, many roles and opportunities available could be a perfect summer job. Hiring managers have the flexibility with many of these positions to accommodate the schedules of students and teachers interested in employment while school is not in session.

Mesquite Gaming offers competitive wages, opportunities for advancement, proficient training, a 401K, health insurance covering medical, dental and vision, paid vacation and a free meal every shift. Additionally, Mesquite Gaming is offering free dealer school for individuals who apply to be a table games dealer and whose applications are accepted.

All job offers are contingent upon successful completion of a pre-employment background check, drug screening and new hire processing. Mesquite Gaming is an equal opportunity employer.

For those unable to make it to the job fair on Wednesday, all open positions and starting pay rates are available online. For additional information on Mesquite Gaming, visit their website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About Mesquite Gaming

Mesquite Gaming, located 77 miles north of Las Vegas, includes Virgin River Hotel-Casino-Bingo and CasaBlanca Resort-Casino-Golf-Spa. A premier golf destination, Mesquite Gaming owns and operates the Palms Golf Club and the CasaBlanca Golf Club. Combined, the two properties feature 1,186 guest rooms, 76,000 square feet of casino space with 1,600 slot machines and 36 gaming tables and 70,000 square feet of meeting and convention space including an outdoor entertainment venue. For more information, visit the Mesquite Gaming website.

