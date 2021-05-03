Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Ironman 70.3 St. George triathlon race, Sand Hollow Reservoir, Hurricane, Utah, May 1, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, May 1-2.

ST. GEORGE —A competitor in the Ironman 70.3 North American Championship St. George died after suffering distress during the swimming portion of the triathlon. The Ironman Group confirmed the participant’s death in a news release published in the evening following the race’s conclusion on Saturday.

ST. GEORGE — A triumphant return of the St. George 70.3 Ironman triathlon brought more than 3,500 competitors to Southern Utah and saw two distinctly different results on the men’s and women’s side.

WEST VALLEY CITY — Despite raining boos down on him earlier in the day, Utah Republicans narrowly rejected a motion to censure Sen. Mitt Romney for his votes during the two impeachment trials of President Donald Trump.

ST. GEORGE — A welfare check led to the felony arrest of a St. George man who police said pulled up alongside an officer asking where the nearest gas station was located – in a parking lot where the gas pumps were within yards of where both vehicles were stopped.

VIRGIN — Three horses died after being struck by two cars on state Route 9 on Friday night, but one driver received only minor injuries, officials say.

