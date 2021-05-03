Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Written by or for St. George News
May 3, 2021
Ironman 70.3 St. George triathlon race, Sand Hollow Reservoir, Hurricane, Utah, May 1, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, May 1-2.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

Swimmer dies competing in the St. George Ironman

In this file photo, onlookers and race officials watch the water where competitors start and finish the swim portion of the Ironman 70.3 St. George triathlon race, Sand Hollow Reservoir, Hurricane, Utah, May 1, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —A competitor in the Ironman 70.3 North American Championship St. George died after suffering distress during the swimming portion of the triathlon. The Ironman Group confirmed the participant’s death in a news release published in the evening following the race’s conclusion on Saturday.

Read complete story here.

‘I live for racing:’ A tale of 2 races defines Ironman’s winners in return to St. George

Lionel Sanders (top right) and Daniela Ryf were the winners of the the 2021 St. George 70.3 Ironman North American Championship triathlon in St. George, Utah, May 1, 2021 | Background photo of Ivins, Utah, by Chris Reed, finish line photos by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A triumphant return of the St. George 70.3 Ironman triathlon brought more than 3,500 competitors to Southern Utah and saw two distinctly different results on the men’s and women’s side.

Read complete story here.

Utah GOP delegates defeat measure to censure Romney

Mitt Romney, left, walks the hallway on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Nov. 14, 2018 | Associated Press file photo by Pablo Martinez Monsivais, St. George News

WEST VALLEY CITY — Despite raining boos down on him earlier in the day, Utah Republicans narrowly rejected a motion to censure Sen. Mitt Romney for his votes during the two impeachment trials of President Donald Trump.

Read complete story here.

Police arrest driver they said was drunkenly asking for a gas station while parked near gas pumps

Composite image with background stock photo of police lights with overlay of St. George Police uniform, Jan. 21, 2021 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A welfare check led to the felony arrest of a St. George man who police said pulled up alongside an officer asking where the nearest gas station was located – in a parking lot where the gas pumps were within yards of where both vehicles were stopped.

Read complete story here.

Cars collide with horses on SR-9 near Virgin

File photo of Washington County Sheriff’s Office vehicle parked near incident near Interstate 15, Washington County, Utah, April 30, 2015 | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News

VIRGIN — Three horses died after being struck by two cars on state Route 9 on Friday night, but one driver received only minor injuries, officials say.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories below.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Press releases and news tips may be sent to [email protected]

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!