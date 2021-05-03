Cedar Breaks roads reopen early for summer season

The golden hue of Cedar Breaks National Monument, Utah, on July 20, 2020 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — After a very busy winter season, the roads to and through Cedar Breaks National Monument officially reopened Monday afternoon at 3 p.m.

According to a press release issued by the National Park Service, due to a limited snowpack, as well as the hard work of the Utah Department of Transportation crews, the roads are opening sooner than normal.

Visitors should be very cautious when visiting the park during this time as snow and ice patches still cover many paths and overlooks, the release states. Trails remain buried beneath snow and fallen trees; park crews will clear these trails as soon as possible.

Summer visitor services, including ranger programs, information booths, entrance pass sales and most importantly restrooms will begin on May 28, during Memorial Day Weekend. Visitors are encouraged to visit the 2021 Visitor Guide webpage ​ prior to their visit. According to the release, this page is updated regularly as the season progresses to provide visitors with the most up to date information available.

In 2020, Cedar Breaks experienced record visitation and the National Park Service said they expect another busy season at the breaks. Visitors are encouraged to plan ahead and arrive early, particularly in July and August. To meet the needs of park visitors this summer, park rangers will be roving at overlooks, along trails and at two dedicated information booths at the north and south ends of the park daily.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.