March 3, 1943 – April 25, 2021

Manuel Monje Palma, 78, born March 3, 1943, returned to his heavenly home on April 25, 2021.

Manuel was born and raised in Douglas, Plant Site and Safford, Arizona, before the family settled in Safford. He was the oldest of four children, Francis, Danny and Paul Palma.

Manuel played football, baseball and ran track for the mighty, mighty Safford Bulldogs at Safford High School. He graduated from Eastern Arizona College in 1972 and then was sent to Vietnam to fight for his country.

Manuel loved the outdoors, he loved geology and all natural sciences. He spent 46 years happily working for the government in Salt Lake City, Utah, St. George, Panaca, Nevada, Phoenix, Arizona, and Beckley, West Virginia.

He was married to Miriam Condie Palma for 42 years. He was lots of fun to be around and will be sorely missed.

The memorial service is on Friday, May 7, 2021, 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Main Street 8th Ward), 166 S Main Street, St. George, Utah, followed by a graveside at St. George City Cemetery, 650 E. Tabernacle St, St. George, Utah.

The memorial service is on Friday, May 7, 2021, 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Main Street 8th Ward), 166 S Main Street, St. George, Utah, followed by a graveside at St. George City Cemetery, 650 E. Tabernacle St, St. George, Utah.