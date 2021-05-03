Fire destroys cabin home in Duck Creek Village; losses estimated at $2M

CEDAR CITY — A large cabin home in Duck Creek Village was destroyed in a structure fire late Sunday night.

Adam Scott, deputy fire chief for Cedar Mountain Fire Protection District, said the initial call reporting the fire came in at 10:08 p.m.

The first engine arrived on scene four minutes later, at 10:12 p.m., he added, noting that the two-story structure was “fully involved” in flames when responding crews arrived.

Scott said there was one resident inside the home at the time and she was able to evacuate safely.

“She was upstairs sleeping, heard a pop and thought that someone was trying to break in,” Scott said. “She went downstairs and saw the flames and was able to get outside.”

The structure and its contents were a total loss, Scott said, adding that damages are estimated at $2 million.

No injuries were reported. Scott said the cause of the fire is still under investigation but it is believed to be accidental.

A total of 28 personnel responded to the incident, including crews from two engines, one wildland fire engine and one ambulance from Cedar Mountain Fire Protection District, one engine crew from Valley Fire Department, one ambulance from Kane County and one engine from the Utah Department of Natural Resources.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze and keep it from spreading to other structures in the area. The blaze was considered controlled at 11:11 p.m., or almost exactly one hour after the first responders arrived. However, the last unit didn’t leave the scene until nearly 8 a.m. Monday morning, Scott said.

This report is based on information provided by fire officials and first responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.