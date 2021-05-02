Cars collide with horses on SR-9 near Virgin

File photo of Washington County Sheriff’s Office vehicle parked near incident near Interstate 15, Washington County, Utah, April 30, 2015 | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News

VIRGIN — Three horses died after being struck by two cars on state Route 9 on Friday night, but one driver received only minor injuries, officials say.

According to KSL.com, Washington County Sheriff Lt. David Crouse said the crash happened near Virgin, where two vehicles were traveling westbound in an unlit area while six horses crossed the road.

Both vehicles attempted to brake, but the first vehicle struck two horses, and the second vehicle struck a third.

All three horses died from their injuries and one driver was transported for minor injuries, Crouse told KSL.com.

Written by KATIE WORKMAN, KSL News.com.

