13-year-old Cedar City girl reported missing

Picture of missing girl, Ali Halladay, location and date unspecified | Courtesy of Cedar City Police Department, for St. George News
ST. GEORGE — According to The Cedar City Police Department’s Facebook page, 13-year-old Ali Halladay went missing Saturday night.
“We are looking for volunteers to help with searching,” police said. “If you’re willing to assist, bring a cell phone and please meet at Canyon View High School to check in at the command post with Deputy Garcia for assignments.”
Halladay was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday night, walking in the neighborhood of 2530 N. Northfield road, the post said.
Halladay was described by police as having dirty-blonde hair, standing 5 feet tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds. She was wearing a green zip-up hoodie, pink pajama pants and flip-flops, police said.
Police encouraged anyone with information on Halladay’s whereabouts to call Cedar City Police dispatch at: (435) 586-2955.
