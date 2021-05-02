Celebrate Mother’s Day with a giveaway from St. George News, local business partners

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Mother’s Day is an opportunity to thank the women who showed us how it feels to be loved and championed by a mother, whether it be a biological mother or someone who has filled the role of mother in a person’s life.

While we may set aside a day each year to honor the special women in our lives, sometimes it can be a struggle to find the perfect gift to show them we care.

Along these lines, St. George News and its parent company, Canyon Media, are celebrating moms across Southern Utah with a Mother’s Day social media giveaway. The prize package is valued at $1,700 and features an array of gifts that moms are sure to love.

“These little giveaways are one of my favorite things,” St. George News advertising sales representative Jenn Amico said. “I love that we can find a special mom out here who will go home with some fun stuff, and it never fails that it’s always the person who needs to win that wins.”

St. George News and Canyon Media have partnered with seven local businesses for the Mother’s Day giveaway. The prize package includes the following:

A one-year unlimited wash pass from Dino Dash Car Wash.

A $100 gift card from Crumbl Cookies.

A portable charger from Zagg.

Three deep tissue massages from Belle Medical.

A set of anti-gravity chairs from Camping World.

A memory foam pillow from Discount Mattress.

A spa getaway package from CasaBlanca Resort & Casino.

To enter, follow St. George News, Dino Dash Car Wash, Crumbl Cookies, Zagg, Belle Medical, Camping World, Discount Mattress and CasaBlanca Resort & Casino on Instagram. Next, leave a comment on the giveaway post here telling the world why you love your mom. And that’s it!

Everyone who completes these steps will receive one entry to the giveaway. Participants can gain additional entries by tagging local friends. More entries means more chances to win.

All entries must be received by Wednesday at 5 p.m.

One lucky winner will be selected later that day and contacted directly via Instagram. The prize package will be available for pickup at the Canyon Media office in St. George.

Ben Lindquist, general manager of Canyon Media, said local business partners are one of the cornerstones of the company’s success, not only for the Mother’s Day promotion but all year long.

“We’re always looking for ways to not only highlight the great business partners we have but also to make it fun for the community.”

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

