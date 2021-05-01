Utah GOP delegates defeat measure to censure Romney

Mitt Romney, left, walks the hallway on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Nov. 14, 2018 | Associated Press file photo by Pablo Martinez Monsivais, St. George News

WEST VALLEY CITY — Despite raining boos down on him earlier in the day, Utah Republicans narrowly rejected a motion to censure Sen. Mitt Romney for his votes during the two impeachment trials of President Donald Trump.

After a vigorous debate at their state convention, delegates voted 798 to 711 to defeat the censure, part of a raucous party gathering held Saturday at the Maverik Center in West Valley City.

The motion to censure and close vote the defeat came near the end of the party’s meeting, even after top party leaders had urged unity in speech after speech through the day.

“Mitt Romney’s votes to remove Trump from office in two illegitimate impeachment trials hurt the constitution and hurt the party,” said Davis County delegate Don Guymon, who authored the resolution.

Written by BRYAN SCHOTT and TONY SEMERAD, The Salt Lake Tribune.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.

