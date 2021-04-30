Police: Driver who ran red light to blame for 3-vehicle crash at problematic intersection

CEDAR CITY — Police said a three-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon at a Cedar City intersection that has been the scene of several recent incidents was caused by a driver who ran a red light.

The collision, which occurred at approximately 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of 200 North and Airport Road/College Way, involved a silver Jeep Cherokee, a white Dodge pickup truck and a black Mitsubishi sports car.

Cedar City Police Cpl. Zac Adams said the pickup truck was heading south on Airport Road while the Mitsubishi was heading north on the same street. Meanwhile, the driver of the Jeep Cherokee was heading west along 200 North.

“In our preliminary findings, the Jeep appears to have run a red light and hit both vehicles crossing the intersection,” Adams said.

No injuries were reported. However, all three vehicles sustained heavy damage and needed to be towed. Traffic in the area was impacted for approximately one hour while the scene was cleared.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

