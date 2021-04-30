Slipper coming off driver’s foot leads to crash in Jack in the Box drive-thru, police say

WASHINGTON CITY — Lunchtime traffic was disrupted Friday afternoon after a man allegedly lost control of his vehicle and crashed in the Washington City Jack in the Box drive-thru.

Washington City Police officers and a tow truck responded to the Jack in the Box restaurant at 865 West Telegraph Street after receiving a report that a vehicle crashed in the drive-thru shortly before 2 p.m.

Washington City Police Lt. Kory Klotz told St. George News that after making his order, a Washington City man in his 70’s started to accelerate through the drive-thru.

But as he accelerated, a house slipper he was wearing slid off his foot and wedged between the brake and the gas pedal of the Lexus he was driving.

“He was an older gentleman and his reaction time was maybe a little slower,” Klotz said.

The man panicked and pressed down harder with his foot on the accelerator, and the Lexus struck a Honda passenger vehicle in line in front of the Lexus, Klotz said.

He said the strength of the impact forced the Lexus to veer to the left. The front left tire jumped over the curb, and the Lexus smashed into a concrete post, which fell into the building and made a small hole in the wall of the restaurant.

There were no injuries and no charges were filed, Klotz said. The drivers traded insurance information. The Lexus was towed away as a precaution.

Klotz said the damage to the building was probably “a couple thousand dollars.”

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of the findings.

