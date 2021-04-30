April 28, 2021

Cheryl Twitchell Munson, age 89, passed peacefully in her sleep on April 28, 2021 in St. George, Utah. Cheryl was the first of two daughters born to Grant Virginus Twitchell and Olive Nola George in Escalante, Utah.

Cheryl attended The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Business School and married her high school love, Thomas Hubert Munson in the St. George Temple. They were married for 66 years prior to Tom’s passing. Cheryl took great pride in being a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. They raised their family in Salt Lake before retiring to St. George.

Cheryl served faithfully in many callings, including ward Relief Society President and Young Women’s President. Tom and Cheryl served a mission in the Washington DC Temple visitors center and served as ordinance workers in the St. George Temple.

Cheryl is survived by children Craig Hubert (Jane), Karen M. Blake, DeAnn Munson (David Baldridge) and Gary Grant (Shelly) all of Salt Lake and sister Phyllis Bradfield Stamm of South Jordan. Cheryl loved each of her nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Cheryl most cherished being with her family. We will miss her love, concern, and prayers in our lives.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday May 8 at Sunset LDS Stake Center, 82. N Dixie Dr. St George, UT with a viewing from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A second viewing will be held Monday May 10 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at the Valley View Stake Center 2245 E 3900 S Salt Lake. Burial to follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 E 10600 S Sandy, Utah.

Service will be available livestream via Zoom:

https://zoom.us/j/97909479565?pwd=N01TVFpheDBoZjlmU2Y3Z1R3OElyZz09

Meeting ID: 979 0947 9565

Passcode: 041910

You may leave online condolences at www.serenitystg.com Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 435-986-9100.