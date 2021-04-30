What’s on the Menu: Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream | Sponsored by Camping World

ST. GEORGE — Since opening in the summer of 2020, Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream is dishing out happiness to Southern Utah one scoop at a time.

With exciting flavors added to their menu every month, it’s always a good time to stop by, so “What’s on the Menu” host Sheldon Demke brought Canyon Media general manager Ben Lindquist to see what’s new at Handel’s in St. George.

Join Sheldon and Ben for some creamy delights at Handel’s in this week’s episode of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

“It’s a good day when you can bring your boss to work,” Demke said. “He did insist, but only because he’s a big fan of ice cream.”

A frequent visitor to Handel’s, Lindquist got down to business right away by ordering a specialty chocolate malt. His preference is for no syrup, add banana, add peanut butter, and voilà! Thick, creamy deliciousness.

Lindquist said he’s a big fan of Handel’s classic banana split – and for good reason. It’s simply out of this world.

“Best ice cream in town,” he said. “If you drive by and you see the line, that should be a good sign. … If you gotta wait five or six minutes for the best ice cream and the best milkshakes in the world? Worth it.”

When it comes to variety, Handel’s doesn’t skimp. All of their 48 flavors are made fresh daily in the store. Don’t miss their most popular flavor, Graham Central Station.

Can’t decide on just one flavor? Try the four-scoop sampler, which you can share with a friend – as Demke and Lindquist did – or keep all to yourself.

Ryan Yardley, co-owner of Handel’s St. George location, said they offer speedy delivery within a 5-mile radius if you don’t feel like leaving home or are throwing a party. Find them on the DoorDash app.

What’s on the Menu: Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream | Brought to you by Camping World.

Resources

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream | Address: 291 N. Bluff St., St. George | Telephone: 435-688-2449 | Hours: Monday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Facebook | Website.

