Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser introduces ‘life-changing’ treatment for feminine vaginal rejuvenation

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Over the course of a woman’s life, changes in vaginal wellness due to pregnancy, hormonal fluctuations or aging will inevitably occur. These changes can be uncomfortable, but they are treatable through a cutting-edge, noninvasive procedure now available at Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser.

Owner Shannon Evans said the CO2RE Intima laser system is a quick, safe and effective vaginal rejuvenation method proven to enhance both appearance and function, helping women feel more confident about their feminine health. The procedure results in a noticeable tightening of the entire vaginal canal, increased lubrication and sensation and a gradual reversing of the degenerative changes caused by aging.

While similar to laser skin treatments offered by Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser for the face and body, the CO2RE Intima is designed specifically to meet the needs of vaginal tissue. Evans said the procedure delivers lasting results with minimal downtime and none of the risks associated with surgery.

The CO2RE Intima is an intravaginal device that transmits gentle laser pulses into the vaginal walls to tighten the canal and support the muscles. The photothermal energy activates the body’s natural healing mechanisms to restore collagen, which is the support structure; elastin, the stretch structure, and blood vessels, which feed the tissue and keep it healthy.

“It’s an absolute breakthrough in medical cosmetic vaginal rejuvenation,” Evans said. “I’m excited to provide the CO2RE Intima because it’s life-changing for women.”

Vaginal laxity

Evans said the CO2RE Intima is ideal for women experiencing mild to moderate vaginal laxity. The innovative laser technology stimulates the production of new collagen fibers, helping shrink and firm the vaginal canal and labia from within. 360-degree rotation of the wand allows for treatment of the entire vaginal canal.

The procedure restores elasticity, firmness and control of the muscles within the vaginal walls. Evans said these changes work in unison to increase blood flow to the vagina and surrounding pelvic region. Although the CO2RE Intima was designed to restore the vagina and labia to a youthful, pre-pregnancy appearance and function, greater sexual satisfaction is an added bonus.

Stress urinary incontinence

The CO2RE Intima is also an effective treatment for stress urinary incontinence, an involuntary leakage of urine that can occur during exercise, laughing or coughing. Evans said it’s an excellent alternative for women who don’t respond to pelvic floor exercises or want to avoid the risks of surgery.

The laser works to tighten and firm the anterior vaginal wall, restoring support to the base of the overlying bladder and urethra thereby improving the symptoms of urinary incontinence. Evans said there’s also evidence showing that restoring bladder support reduces frequency of urinary tract infections.

Dryness

Vaginal dryness, itching and discomfort are common complaints among perimenopausal and postmenopausal women due to a lack of oestrogen. Dryness can make sex uncomfortable or even painful. Evans said the photothermal technology of the CO2RE Intima improves vaginal comfort by increasing hydration and promoting a healthy pH.

Evans said the CO2RE Intima has one of the highest satisfaction ratings among vaginal rejuvenation procedures on the market, with 95% of patients reporting moderate to dramatic improvement in both function and appearance.

Damage and discoloration

The CO2RE Intima can be used externally as well as internally. Along with improving skin tone and texture to create a younger-looking intimate area, the procedure can help minimize episiotomy scars and tears caused by childbirth. Evans said the laser can be used for tightening, remodeling, treating discoloration and increasing firmness of the treated tissue.

Many patients see improvement after the initial session, but a series of four treatments four weeks apart is advised for optimal results. Evans said she recommends a follow-up treatment within 12 months to extend and maintain the initial results.

Most women describe the CO2RE Intima as virtually painless, Evans said, adding that the majority of patients experience a pleasant, warming sensation throughout the brief procedure. Furthermore, Desert Sands is the only aesthetics clinic in the area providing sedation from a board-certified anesthesiologist in conjunction with laser treatments.

Evans and her team of skin care specialists are committed to facilitating the ultimate spa experience with the latest technology. She takes pride in providing cutting-edge medical aesthetics in a relaxing environment focused on every patient’s comfort and confidence, no matter how intimate their needs may be.

“Everyone has different skin care concerns because no one is the same,” she said. “I consider it an art.”

To schedule a consultation, visit the Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser website or call 435-522-5190.

