Sally Ann Besch Almquist Hinton

Oct. 23, 1928 – April 27, 2021

An exceptional lady, a light to many, and certainly one of a kind. Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend left this earth at the age of 92 on April 27, 2021.

Sally was born Oct. 23, 1928, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Michael William Besch and Gertrude Elizabeth Runkle Besch. Sally always felt fortunate to have wonderful parents and a happy childhood growing up in Toluca Lake, California. At a young age, she began piano lessons. She continued piano education and graduated from Marken High School for the Performing Arts. As a concert pianist, she had the opportunity to play with the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Sally had a passion for education, and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with a bachelor of science in geology.

On Aug. 7, 1948, Sally married Eldon Paul Almquist. They had two children while living in Arcadia, California: Melinda and Gilbert. The family moved to Lake Arrowhead, California, in 1963 where Sally shared her enthusiasm for music at schools and family gatherings. Paul and Sally later moved to Saint George, Utah, where he passed away July 13, 1980. Sally re-married Orvan Dean Hinton on Oct. 23, 2001, who deceased on Dec. 17, 2011.

Sally is survived by her daughter Melinda Lyons (Jay) and Gilbert Almquist (Jill), five grandchildren, Robyn Lyons, Alec Lyons, Ceri Almquist Steele (Derek), Lexy Almquist Reber (Josh), Skyler Almquist (Ashlin), and six great-grandchildren Madelynn Steele, Cole Steele, Beckett Steele, Evelyn Reber, Brant Reber and Andrew Reber.

Sally’s life was always filled with family, friends, nature and her faith in God, Jesus Christ and the Holy Ghost. She gave her warmth, infectious smile and service to the community. Her passion for music will be carried on through her family, friends and students to whom she extended her teachings and love of the piano. She accompanied the choir at Pine View High, and her beautiful music performed in the St. George Tabernacle, weddings and church services will always be remembered. We thank her for those memories.

A celebration of her life will be held at 3 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Fort Pierce Chapel, 750 Fort Pierce Dr, St. George, Utah, 84790.

In lieu of flowers, send donations to: Washington County Children’s Justice Center, 463 E. 500 South, St. George, Utah, 84770. Checks payable to Friends of the WCCJC or donate online here.

