Arrest made for hit-and-run in Hurricane that left 2 teenage girls hospitalized

Stock image | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Hurricane City Police Department announced Thursday via a press release on Facebook that an arrest has been made in a hit-and-run incident in the city on April 10 that left two teenage girls hospitalized.

As previously reported by St. George News, two 15-year-old Hurricane residents were struck just after 10 p.m. by a passenger vehicle while crossing a crosswalk. The car reportedly had run a red light. On Thursday, it was announced that 29-year-old Preston Camp was taken into custody and questioned by the Fredonia Marshals Office in Fredonia, Arizona. Camp faces at least three felony charges, a misdemeanor and two other charges, according to the release.

“Based on information obtained by investigators they were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Camp,” the release states.

In an affidavit of probable cause in support of an arrest warrant for Camp, Hurricane City Police Department Detective Raleigh Morris said that eyewitness and video accounts led to the discovery of a vehicle matching the description in Fredonia. In the document, Morris says a vehicle located in Fredonia matched the description of the vehicle involved, though it had been spray painted and the numbers on the license plate had been altered. It also had damage consistent with the incident.

The Hurricane Police City Department release states that a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu was seized.

Morris’ affidavit also said a witness in the back seat of the vehicle identified Camp as the driver. The witness reportedly advised Camp that the vehicle had hit something, saying they thought it was a person. Camp reportedly responded it was a deer and continued driving. The document said the car was traveling approximately 60 mph at the time of the collision.

Camp was transported to Kane County Jail. He faces two counts of aggravated assault, one count of obstruction of justice, one count of accident involving injury, one count of speeding and one count of failing to stop. According to the police press release, additional charges may be added at a later date.

The Kanab City Police Department and Kane County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation and identification of Camp.

The current condition of the two victims was not made available.

Ed. Note: A new Utah law generally prohibits the release of arrest booking photos until after a conviction is obtained.

This report is based on statements from court records, police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

