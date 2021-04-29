Suspect arrested in shooting death of Kane County resident

Stock photo by Matt Gush/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Authorities have arrested an Arizona man in connection with the death of a Kane County resident in a complex case that authorities say is being investigated as a homicide.

On Monday, 38-year-old Jason Thomas Bates was arrested in Flagstaff, Arizona, as part of a joint operation between Kane County Sheriff’s detectives and the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

According to a statement released by Kane County Sheriff’s Lt. Alan Alldredge, Bates faces multiple charges in connection with the death of Matthew Wayne Young, 49, who was a resident of Church Wells.

Alldredge told St. George News on Wednesday that Young was found inside of his residence by a family member on April 13 who then called 911 when they found him unresponsive. At the time of the discovery, the family member knew “something had gone very wrong,” Alldredge said, concerns that were relayed to authorities.

Police and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and attempted life-saving measures, efforts that ultimately failed, and Young died from his injuries that Alldredge said were caused by a gunshot wound. According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, Bates allegedly shot Young in the back, and seconds later, a second shot was fired into the back of Young’s head, killing him.

Previous to Monday’s arrest, Alldredge said he could not confirm that the case was being investigated as a homicide, but he did say it was a complex investigation and that the death was “suspicious.”

Bates was arrested without incident and transported to the Coconino County Detention Center in Flagstaff, where he is being held awaiting extradition proceedings. The suspect is facing multiple charges, including first-degree felony murder and two first-degree felony counts of the discharge of a firearm with serious spinal injury. He also faces second-degree aggravated assault and third-degree felony possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

David P. Gonzalez with the U.S. Marshal’s Service’s Flagstaff office commended the efforts of the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, calling the arrest the result of “excellent investigative work” by the department. Gonzalez also said in the statement the information provided by the Sheriff’s Office was “key” in locating the suspect, which ultimately led to the arrest.

Allred also said that no further details on the injuries or other aspects of the case are being released at this time, as this is a complex case that is still an active investigation, and any further information will be forthcoming as it progresses.

Young was a Navy veteran who served on the USS Cayuga during Desert Storm. He was buried in Mayfield on April 20 with full military honors, according to information from an obituary posted by Magleby’s Mortuary.

