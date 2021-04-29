Boyd Hayes Brown

April 18, 1931 – April 25, 2021

Boyd was born on April 18, 1931 in West Warren, Utah. His family moved to Vale, Oregon, when he was five. There he met Charilla Browning and they became fast friends. Boyd served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the North Central States Mission. He married Charilla on Feb. 6, 1953 in the Logan Temple. They lived in Vale and Nyssa, Oregon, and then Twin Falls, Idaho. In 1962, they moved to Logan, Utah, to open a business, State Hardware, on Main Street. Boyd was the manager and part owner until he retired in 1984.

Boyd and Charilla started another business selling sunglasses and jewelry at regional events, county fairs and flea-markets for 10 years, eventually selling their house in Logan and buying homes in Quartzite, Arizona and Washington, Utah. They served a mission together in Chesterfield, Idaho.

Boyd served in many positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was an active member his whole life.

Boyd died at home on Sunday, April 25, 2021 surrounded by his family.

Boyd and Charilla had four sons: Steven (Kaylene), Dennis (Janice), Harvey (Kristina), and Ralph (Jerilyn). They had 17 grandchildren, and 39 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Charilla; and son, Ralph.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, May 7, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Sienna Hills Ward Chapel, 1500 East Ridge View Drive, Washington, Utah. A visitation will be held Friday, prior to services, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Washington City Cemetery, 300 N. 300 East, Washington, Utah.

Masks are required for those attending the viewing services.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Humanitarian Aid or the Quarters for Christmas fund.

Services will be live streamed on YouTube. Search for Washington 10th Branch to watch the funeral on YouTube. Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNE1Q_BjmdVgwjHGfj3dhGw

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit Metcalf Mortuary’s website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.