‘There’s never been a better time’: The Shaffer Team helps clients get top dollar for their homes

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Southern Utah is experiencing unprecedented demand for places to live, and when it comes to buying and selling in a highly competitive arena, the guidance of experienced real estate professionals like the Shaffer Team can make all the difference.

“Spring is the best time to sell, and this spring is the best spring in the history of springs,” team leader Nate Shaffer said.

At Shaffer Team, they know that a few market dynamics typically bring more new residents to St. George in the spring. Families are looking to make a move as the school year comes to a close, and retirees are drawn by the pleasant weather. More than ever before, the pandemic put St. George on the map as a desirable place to live for those who now have the ability to work remotely.

This year, there are already far more buyers than available homes on the market, creating what Shaffer calls a “super spring” – and maybe even summer as well, because he doesn’t envision the market cooling off anytime soon.

“Homes are selling quicker and for more money than we’ve ever seen in St. George,” he said. “There’s never been a better time to sell.”

Shaffer said sellers might be tempted to list their home themselves to avoid the fees associated with hiring a realtor in such a hot market, but they’ll actually end up banking less. Listing with an agent will increase visibility and attract more prospective buyers.

With additional offers on the table, Shaffer said clients are more likely to receive an offer or cash purchase above asking price that will more than cover the cost of their agent. Plus, they don’t have to do all of the work themselves.

During a time when sellers are all but guaranteed to get multiple offers on their homes, it’s important to remain patient, Shaffer said. As a listing agent, he encourages clients to allow every conversation to take place and each buyer to put forth their best offer. That’s one of the reasons why his team consistently sells homes for above-average prices.

With demand skyrocketing but inventory near rock bottom, realtors are able to negotiate better terms for sellers than ever before. Shaffer said that includes scheduling showings when it’s convenient or staying in the home for a couple of weeks after closing while they wait to move into their next investment.

The Shaffer Team began with just Shaffer and his wife, Kim. Looking for a more family-oriented community in which to raise their children, they moved to St. George from Las Vegas in 2016. The team has since grown to include five buyer specialists and a transaction coordinator, along with an operations manager and administrative assistant.

Shaffer said his team offers a comprehensive marketing and advertising strategy to help every client get top dollar for their home. Over the past five years, he has worked to establish and maintain good working relationships with virtually every real estate in the local market.

The Shaffer Team represents properties across Washington and Iron counties, from custom homes and vacation rentals to master planned developments and lots. Whether their clients are empty nesters ready to downsize their primary home, investors on the hunt for vacation rental properties or landowners with acres of prime development potential, they have shared their expertise with many satisfied buyers and sellers.

Shaffer promises a thoughtful and highly personalized consultative experience that clients will not only remember but also recommend. His team takes the time to get acquainted with clients, asking the right questions that will help them find the home that fits their lifestyle and goals.

“We want to offer all of our knowledge in real estate so that each client’s experience is as enhanced as possible,” he said. “We get to know what their interests are and to really understand them so we can help them find what they’re looking for.”

To schedule a no-pressure, cost-free consultation with the Shaffer Team, call 435-200-1991.

