1 dead, 2 hospitalized after collision on I-15 near Arizona-Nevada border

The scene of an auto accident on I-15, Nevada-Arizona border, April 28, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Mesquite Fire Rescue, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — One person is dead and two more were transported to the hospital after multiple semitractor-trailers and a passenger vehicle collided on Interstate 15 near the Arizona-Nevada border.

The accident happened at approximately 6:30 p.m. MDT, when the driver of a semitractor-trailer collided with another semitractor-trailer that was on the right shoulder of I-15 northbound near mile marker 122 for undetermined reasons, Nevada Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Travis Smaka told St. George News. The truck then veered across northbound traffic and the median before colliding with another semitractor-trailer coming southbound, which was overturned by the impact and redirected into a passenger vehicle, he said.

Smaka said the driver of the at-fault vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The two occupants of the passenger vehicle were transported by ground to the St. George Regional Hospital, where their current condition is unknown. A press release from Mesquite Fire Rescue reported that extrication was required to remove one of those victims from the vehicle.

The driver of the southbound truck was treated for minor injuries but was not transported. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the accident was still under investigation. It is not yet known if the driver at fault was under the influence of any substances pending a blood toxicology report, Smaka said.

Due to debris strewn across the highway, I-15 was shut down in both directions immediately following the incident.

Smaka said that the closure would last well into the night.

“We expect travel lanes to be closed for several more hours given the amount of debris and vehicle fluid in the roadway that needs to be sanitized,” Smaka said just before 9:30 p.m. MDT.

The overturned southbound semi was separated completely from its trailer, which spilled its contents that “looks like construction material” across the southbound lanes.

Southbound traffic was diverted at Beaver Dam in Arizona onto Old Highway 91 toward Mesquite.

Mesquite Fire Rescue, Beaver Dam Littlefield Fire District, Mercy Air 11, Clark County 71 and Mesquite Police Department also responded to the incident. The two transported persons were taken by Mesquite Fire Rescue after initial consideration for airlifting.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

