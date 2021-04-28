Traffic alert: Southbound I-15 at Arizona and Nevada border closed due to fatal crash

A crash at the Arizona and Nevada border has shut down southbound Interstate 15, April 28, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Arizona Department of Transportation, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —The southbound Interstate 15 at the border of Arizona and Nevada is closed due to a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday evening.

According to information posted by the Arizona Department of Transportation on Wednesday, a crash at the border of Arizona and Nevada has shut down southbound I-15 until further notice.

In a text to St. George News, Arizona Highway Patrol Sgt. John Bottoms said the traffic incident occurred at the Nevada State line.

“The interstate is going to be blocked southbound for an extended period of time please let your followers and listeners know to avoid this area,” he said. “We are currently routing all southbound traffic on I 15 onto old Highway 91 where they can get back on the interstate in Mesquite.”

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

