April 21, 1932 – April 25, 2021

Maxine Dickson Nelson, 89, passed away on April 25, 2021, at Spring Gardens Memory Care in St. George, Utah. Maxine was born April 21, 1932, to Orlando and Charlotte Cook Dickson in Ogden, Utah. She and her twin, Max Dickson, were the last two of six children and the only children in the family to be delivered in a hospital.

At 16, her mother took her and Max to St. George to live and there she met John Robert Nelson to whom she was married on Jan. 13, 1949, in St. George. They were later sealed in the St. George Temple. Five children were born to this union: Linda, Larry, Clair, Blaine and Russell.

In 1957, the family moved from St. George to Las Vegas for work opportunities. Throughout the years they lived in Las Vegas, Maxine focused on raising her family and meeting their needs. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving wherever and whenever she could. She served at different times in her life as a Primary President, Young Women’s President, Relief Society President and Temple Worker.

Since she was married at such a young age she did not graduate from high school. In 1975, she went back to school and earned her GED. During this time, she got her first job outside the home, in the lunch program at Woodbury Junior High School.

After retirement Bob and Maxine returned to St. George. There she enjoyed making quilts for marriages and births of her grandchildren. She was a friend to anyone who needed help and loved to be of service. Bob and Maxine also loved to travel around the United States to visit National Parks and enjoyed the plentiful scenic wonders of the country, usually combining these trips with frequent visits to children and grandchildren.

Maxine is survived by her children, Linda (Mike) Crawley, Mesquite, Nevada; Larry Nelson, Las Vegas, Nevada; Clair (Susan) Nelson, St. George, Utah; and Russell (Ramona) Nelson, Las Vegas, Nevada; and her brother, Max Dickson, of Sandy, Utah. She leaves a posterity of 16 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, and son, Blaine; her parents, and siblings; Bertha McKinnon, Elwin Dickson, Norma Sims, and Velma Stacey.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Bloomington 3rd Ward LDS Chapel at 1222 East Brigham Road in St. George, Utah, with a viewing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. that morning. Interment will follow at the St. George Cemetery located at 650 East Tabernacle Street, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff St., St. George, Utah.