Crews extinguish 1-acre brush fire in northern part of Cedar City

CEDAR CITY — Crews from multiple agencies extinguished a brush fire that burned approximately one acre in Cedar City on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire, which was first reported shortly before 2 p.m., burned through a field of sagebrush and other vegetation just north of Nichols Canyon Road and approximately three blocks east of Main Street. No structures were damaged.

Ryan Riddle, Iron County Fire Warden for the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, said that when crews arrived, they found the fire had been burning from north to south, stopping when it reached the paved street.

“We got our resources into the black and started working on getting it contained,” Riddle told Cedar City News at the scene.

Responding firefighters included crews attached to one structure engine and four brush engines from Cedar City Fire Department, along with additional personnel and equipment from U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the state Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

“We’ve got it contained with water and now we’re just working on getting it controlled and mopped up,” Riddle said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Riddle said, noting that police were following up on a report that people were seen in the area shortly before the fire started.

“The police department will be looking into that,” he said.

This report is based on information provided by fire officials and may not contain the full scope of findings.

