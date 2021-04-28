Oct. 17, 1937 – April 26, 2021

Janice Christiansen Parkin lived 83 incredible years. She was born in Nephi, Utah on Oct. 17, 1937 and passed away surrounded by family in her home in Ivins, Utah on April 26, 2021.

Janice was the daughter of Norma Evans Christiansen Harkins and Wesley Christiansen. She was the eldest of five children; Richard Christiansen, Larry Christiansen, Alice Christiansen Harris and Edward (Eddie) Harkins.

She married her sweetheart, George Richard Parkin, also from Nephi, enjoyed 52 beautiful years together, and raised 9 phenomenal, amazing, spectacular, talented, intelligent, humorous, marvelous, magnificent, humble children, and bunches and bunches of grandkiddies!

As a young woman she attended the first nursing school in America, Philadelphia General Hospital and was one of the most highly requested surgical nurses at St. Mark’s Hospital. Janice later became the neighborhood “witch doctor” after a second bout with the Coxsackie virus, which caused scarring to her heart, which eventually led her to natural remedies to treat her own ailments and helped many others along the way.

Janice was a Master Gardener, family historian, long time traveler, outdoor adventurist, mountain climber, hunter, Tarzan infatuated, voracious reader, needlework extraordinaire, sunbather and chocolate connoisseur.

She loved, adored and frequently bragged about all of her many great and grand children. She was “that” party mother/grandma that would stay up late and bang pots and pans to enter in the New Year, waking all the neighbors. The traditions she shared are still carried on to this day.

Janice was a loving patriot and was honored to live in this great land of America! She served an LDS mission to the African, Nigerian mission with her sweetheart, and loved, loved, loved family history and her pioneer heritage. “If you want to be addicted to miracles” she said, “DO YOUR FAMILY HISTORY!”

The earth is the Lord’s, and the fullness thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein, Psalm 24:1

Janice lived her life to the fullest; using every one of her 9 lives, encouraging you to do the same. She will be missed immensely, but lives forever in our hearts.

Funeral arrangements by Anderson & Goff Funeral Home.

Date: April 30, 2021

Viewing: 10:00am Nephi 1st Ward Chapel 200 S. 100 East Nephi, Utah. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Nephi 1st Ward Chapel 200 S. 100 East Nephi, Utah. Interment: Following services Vine Bluff Cemetery 1255 N. 400 East Nephi, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Operation Underground Railroad at www.ourrescue.org

Thank you all for your love and kindness! Bless you all!!!