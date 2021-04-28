T-bone collision clogs up River Road in front of car wash in St. George

Written by Chris Reed
April 28, 2021

ST. GEORGE — A T-bone collision just before noon Wednesday in St. George left a Lincoln Navigator on the sidewalk in front of the Fabulous Freddy’s Car Wash on River Road. Despite that, no one was hurt.

Damage to the passenger side of a Lincoln Navigator on the sidewalk at the corner of River Road and 100 South after a T-bone collision in St. George, Utah. April 28, 2021 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

According to officer Ean Williams of the St. George Police Department, the white Lincoln Navigator with a female driver as the sole passenger was traveling south on the inside lane of River Road when the vehicle went against traffic at the corner of 100 South; at which point, a blue Ford Fiesta, traveling east on 100 South, collided into the passenger side of the Navigator.

The Navigator ended up on the sidewalk in front of the car wash. No pedestrians were in the way but the driver’s side airbag deployed in the Navigator, which had its side dented in. But in the end, no one in either vehicle. 

“The driver of the Navigator will be cited,”  Williams said. 

The street was cleared by noon, while the Navigator was removed from the sidewalk and towed at 12:30 p.m.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

