Driver ejected from vehicle in rollover crash near Dammeron Valley, airlifted to hospital

File photo of Utah Highway Patrol vehicle on state Route 18 near Central, Utah on January 22, 2020. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A single-vehicle rollover crash on state Route 18 between Dammeron Valley and Veyo on Tuesday night resulted in an 18-year-old driver being ejected from the vehicle and needing to be airlifted to St. George Regional Hospital.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 9:10 p.m. near mile marker 22. Patrolmen are still trying to piece together what happened, as the driver was the sole witness to the incident and has been incapacitated under medical treatment.

What they know so far is that a 2006 blue Chevy Cobalt rolled over several times, ejecting its solo occupant, before coming to rest in the middle of SR-18.

“We’re still working on it. We’ve not had a chance to interview (the) driver fully as they’re dealing with a medical situation,” Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Shawn Judd told St. George News, though he indicated there was no sign an animal in the road was involved, despite preliminary reports. “The vehicle rolled multiple times, so we’re looking into possible speeding.”

According to the police report, the driver was unresponsive when Enterprise EMS services arrived, with the 18-year-old male having no sensation below the shoulders and needing to be intubated for a ventilator.

Intermountain Life Flight arrived and transported him to the hospital, with no word on his current condition.

“He had pretty serious injuries, which is why they wanted to airlift him,” Judd said.

Other responding agencies included Washington County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Brookside, Central, Dammeron Valley, Diamond Valley, Pine Valley, Enterprise and Veyo fire departments.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

