TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

April 28, 2021

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:

See video at the top of this listing.

Weekend events | April 30 – May 2

Art          

  • Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | DSU Art Department Showcase | Admission: Free | Location: DSU Sears Art Museum, 155 S. University Blvd., St. George.
  • Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Gail Alger Fine Art | Admission: Free | Location: Canyon Community Center, 126 Lion Blvd., Springdale.
  • Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | 2021 Senior BFA Exhibition | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
  • Sunday, 4-7 p.m. | Creative ART SPA: Acrylic Painting | Admission: $34 | Location: ART Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George.

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment                  

  • Thursday, Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7 p.m. | Cayman Chaos | Admission: $14 | Location: Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
  • Thursday through Sunday, all day | Kanab Film Fest | Admission: $12-$50 | Location: Kanab Center, 20 N. 100 East, Kanab.
  • Friday and Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Annie Get Your Gun | Admission: $22 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
  • Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7:30 p.m. | Freaky Friday | Admission: $5-$15 | Location: Hurricane Fine Arts Building, 92 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
  • Friday and Saturday, 8:15-9:45 p.m. | The Comedy of Errors | Admission: Free | Location: Santa Clara Town Hall, 2603 Santa Clara Drive, Santa Clara.
  • Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. PST | Captain’s Comedy Show | Admission: $10 | Location: Mesquite Community Theater, 150 N. Yucca St., Mesquite.
  • Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. | Improv Comedy ‘80s Night | Admission: $10-$20 | Location: Dixie Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.

Family

  • Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Embrace the Amazing Fair | Admission: Free | Location: Enoch City Recreation Complex, 4820 N. Highway 91, Enoch.

Foods/vendors/charity

  • Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. | Grill n’ Chill BBQ | Admission: Free | Location: Dream City Church, 980 W. Field Ave., Hildale.
  • Saturday, 8-10 a.m. | Cotton Days Ironman Breakfast | Admission: Free | Location: Razor Ridge Park, 1934 Razor Ridge Drive, Washington City.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
  • Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. | Southern Utah Bridal Expo | Admission: Free | Location: The Resort at Stucki Farms, 5015 S. Cattail Way, Washington City.

Music

  • Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Leather Mouse | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
  • Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Jamit | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | The JT Bevy Band | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.

Nightlife/social

  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | May Day Celebration & Live Music | Admission: Free | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. | Spring Day | Admission: Free | Location: Red Acre Farm, 2322 W. 4375 North, Cedar City.

Outdoor/active/sporting   

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

