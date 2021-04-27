Ruleen (Marie) Musser

March 22, 1944 – April 23, 2021

Born Ruleen Jeffs, Marie Musser passed away April 23, 2021. Marie was born March 22, 1944, to Rulon Jeffs and Kathleen Jessop in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Marie is survived by her two children: Anna and Abraham, many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Marie lived a full industrious life. She was always curious and inquisitive, eager to learn new things and broaden her views. This led her to rise early in the morning and retire early, touching many people’s lives and many will remember her wisdom and advice. She was an expert seamstress and gardener, but her great love was her love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her dedication and service to the gospel was her greatest accomplishment and joy. She was a true warrior for truth. She will be greatly missed until we all meet again.

The visitation is on Saturday, May 1, 2021, 7-9:30 p.m. at Centennial Park Chapel, 265 W. Cannon Ave., Centennial Park, Arizona. The Funeral service is on Sunday, May 2, 2021, 1 p.m. (MST) at Centennial Park Chapel, 265 W. Cannon Ave., Centennial Park, Arizona with a viewing prior to the service from 11-12:30 p.m. Interment is at Centennial Park Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendees recommended for the service should be 20 years and older.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Marie’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.