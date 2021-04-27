Boating incident on Colorado River leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Grand Canyon National Park 

Colorado River, photo by Roselie from Pixabay , St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Grand Canyon National Park swiftwater rescue team responded Tuesday to an incident involving an overturned motorboat reported Monday that left two injured and one dead.

According to a press release issued Tuesday by the National Park Service, on Monday at approximately 11 a.m. MST, the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a satellite phone report of a boating incident on the Colorado River near Kwagunt Rapid at river mile 56. A commercial river trip requested assistance with an overturned motorboat and reported boater injuries.

The park swiftwater rescue team responded with two crews of rescue boats, which launched on Monday and arrived on scene Tuesday morning. Due to adverse weather conditions, the park helicopter was not able to immediately respond.

A 60-year-old woman on the trip died in the event, the release states.

On Tuesday afternoon, the park helicopter evacuated two injured individuals and the deceased. Salvage operations of the overturned boat are ongoing.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

