March 3, 1938 – April 23, 2021

Paul Bentley Jensen passed away peacefully, after a long and courageous fight with cancer at home with his family on April 23, 2021. Paul was born on March 3, 1938 to loving parents Kenneth and Margaret Jensen in Logandale, Nevada. Growing up on a farm and in a Christ-centered home, Paul gained a strong testimony and work ethic.

Paul played football and basketball for Moapa Valley High School and was required to complete his many chores before going to practices, oftentimes starting them before dawn. Paul served a faithful three-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Denmark, a country and people he grew to love. He served in the National Guard and graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in business and accounting.

Paul married the love of his life, Joyce McBride, on Aug. 15, 1962. They raised a family of five children in Bloomington, Utah. Paul and Joyce have 22 grandchildren and one great grandson.

Paul was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather and was always proud and involved with his children and grandchildren.

Paul was a successful businessman and general contractor whose career spanned five decades in Southern Utah. Paul was known for his honesty in business, high quality of craftsmanship and ability to envision the outcome in his work. His projects include many beautiful homes, swimming pools, business buildings, and The Spring Estates Community. He was proud of his concrete work on the City of St. George office building that is still in use today.

He was the first president of the Southern Utah Home Builders Association and helped organize the first Parade of Homes in St. George. Paul was also a very talented artist and silversmith and was active in the arts community. Paul was instrumental in developing the Southern Utah Art Guild.

Paul is survived by his wife, Joyce; and their children: Janel Baird, Margo (Steve) Butler, Robert (Gail), Ron (Shannon), and Russell (Raimee). His son, Richard, and daughter-in-law, Anne passed away in 1999.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, April 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Washington Fields 4th Ward Chapel, 1295 South 3000 West, St. George, Utah, where a visitation will be held from 9-10:30 a.m., prior to services. Interment will be in the Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 South Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah.

Services will be livestreamed via Zoom at: https://zoom.us/j/97500908300.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit Metcalf Mortuary’s website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.