Additional details released on SWAT action at home where vast amount of allegedly stolen property found

ST. GEORGE — A man was arrested and booked into jail when officers served a search warrant on a home off 700 South on Friday and recovered a significant amount of property allegedly stolen during a string of thefts, home and vehicle burglaries reported since February.

According to charging documents filed with 5th District Court, on Friday morning officers responded to a residence off 700 South in St. George to serve a search warrant based on information relating to stolen property that was reportedly being stored inside of the suspect’s home.

Prior to entering the residence, officers ordered the suspect to exit the home. He was later identified 26-year-old Dustin Wayne Adair, and reportedly lived in the home with his elderly grandmother.

As previously reported by St. George News, the St. George SWAT team also later responded to assist officers and to secure the scene, given the large amount of allegedly stolen property recovered at the residence and the owners of said property arriving at the scene to identify their property.

During the search of the home, officers found a significant amount of property reportedly stolen during a series of incidents over a two month period starting Feb. 23 in St. George when a vehicle theft was reported. In that case, the vehicle was later recovered by police, but the report states there were several valuable items that were missing, including golf clubs valued at $7,000, a $700 snowboard, goggles worth $200 and a $150 skateboard.

Items matching the ones reportedly stolen were found in the attic during Friday’s search.

Officers also found a Utah driver’s license belonging to the owner of a pickup truck who reported a vehicle as stolen April 12. In that case, officers responded to learn that one vehicle was stolen during the night, while a second vehicle was broken into.

The stolen vehicle was recovered a few days later, but a $550 tool box that was inside of the vehicle at the time of the theft was missing. The owner was able to identify the toolbox as the one that was in his truck at the time it was stolen.

In the attic of the residence, officers found a Magnum electric bike valued at $1,800 that was reported stolen on April 3 during a residential burglary reported in St George.

On the day of the incident, the homeowners reported they had left the residence and when they returned, they found that their electric bike that was kept in the garage was missing. They also told police they may have left the garage door open while they were gone.

The bike was recovered with the front wheel removed, presumably to make it easier to carry up the ladder, the officer wrote in the charging documents.

As the search progressed, officers found a wolf rug valued at $5,000; a bear rug valued at $3,000; and several pieces of jewelry and passports that were reported stolen during another residential burglary that took place April 21.

Along with the bicycle and other items, officers also found items that had the suspect’s name on them mixed in with the property allegedly taken during the previous incidents. They also recovered a number of items reported as stolen in several unrelated cases.

Inside of the residence officers also recovered a pill prescribed for anxiety and a baggie containing a white crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine, as well as several pieces of tin foil, a spoon and other paraphernalia the report states contained traces of a narcotic.

During an interview, Adair admitted to police that he used heroin and methamphetamine, usually together.

A background check also revealed that Adair had three active warrants for his arrest, as well as multiple arrests and felony convictions for fraud, robbery, theft and vehicle burglary.

The suspect was arrested and transported to Purgatory Correctional Facility, and charges were filed by the Washington County Attorney’s Office on Monday. Those charges include two second-degree felony counts of theft by receiving and two third-degree felony counts of the same charge. He also faces third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance along with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

Adair was also booked on multiple warrants, and he remains in custody on $32,500 bail on the new cases.

