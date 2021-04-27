Remodeling done right: Q&A with design expert Heidi Berlin of The Flooring Studio

The Flooring Studio remodeling project, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of The Flooring Studio, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — The Flooring Studio provides everything homeowners need under one roof to turn their remodeling dreams into reality. They promise a high-end design experience without the high-end prices.

Heidi Berlin, licensed general contractor, remodeling expert and owner of The Flooring Studio, specializes in breathing new life into uninspired living spaces.

“I love solving problems and re-creating people’s living spaces on a budget,” she said. “I love being able to watch someone save their money to turn their existing home into their dream home.”

At the core of every successful remodeling project is communication between client and contractor. With this in mind, Berlin seeks to answer some commonly asked questions about remodeling and what homeowners can expect from working with The Flooring Studio.

Why should I remodel?

With mortgage rates low and inventory limited, some local homeowners are choosing to refinance and invest their equity in a renovation. Others are capitalizing on the influx of new St. George residents by remodeling and selling their home for top dollar.

Berlin said remodeling and maintaining your home means protecting your biggest investment. Upgrading features like flooring, showers and countertops not only elevates your enjoyment of the space but also increases its resale value when you’re ready to move onto the next stage of life. If you take care of your home, it will take care of you.

What is your involvement in a remodel?

Berlin visits every project several times daily to conduct walkthroughs, and she keeps subcontractors on standby in case there’s a problem that needs to be solved right away. Scheduling and communication are key, she said, especially when clients are living in the home during the remodel.

The Flooring Studio stocks all types of flooring, including tile, carpet, wood, vinyl, laminate and more. Berlin also assists clients in selecting cabinets, countertops and plumbing fixtures for a complete design experience.

How can I prepare for a remodel?

Pack everything up that shouldn’t get dust on it, be patient and expect a mess, Berlin said, adding that it’s always easier when clients plan a trip during a renovation. But if staying in the home is their only option, she strives to carry out the project with as little disruption to their routine as possible.

Sometimes unforeseen costs arise due to electrical, plumbing or even mold issues. Berlin recommends setting a portion of your budget aside just in case, so any problems can be fixed quickly and everything is done right the first time.

How can I help my flooring last?

If you have hardwood flooring, it’s important to monitor humidity levels in your home – especially during the summer – to prevent shrinking or expanding. Berlin said the ideal indoor humidity level is between 30% and 50%.

Keep tracked-in dirt to a minimum, as it can scratch various flooring materials. Be sure you’re toweled off and your feet are always dry before stepping inside. Minimize direct exposure to sunlight, which may cause discoloration and fading.

The Flooring Studio showcases Berlin’s 20 years of experience in the design and remodel industry. She said the numerous return customers and referrals speak to not only the quality of service she provides but also the passion she has for the work she does.

This is reflected in testimonials from many happy homeowners, including Holly:

“I am so grateful to you and all of your workers! You’ve far exceeded my expectations. You are literally an answer to my prayers.”

Cindy, another satisfied client, highly recommends The Flooring Studio and said she is glad she chose to partner with Berlin for her remodel.

“(Heidi) helped with overall advice, tile removal, new flooring and baseboards. Everything went exactly as she said it would,” she said. “All of her subs were on time and professional, and her prices were the best in town!”

There are no shortcuts when it comes to a remodel with The Flooring Studio. Whether a home needs cosmetic updating or significant renovation, Berlin strives to make the process as stress-free as possible. She is committed to finishing every project within the client’s budget and timeline.

“I’m blessed to have the ability and the crews to pull it all off,” she said. “From virtually dust-free demolition to a final clean, there isn’t a project too big or too small for our team.”

