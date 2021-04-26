Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Doug Wells in Kona, Hawaii for the 2017 Ironman World Championships, Kona, Hawaii, October, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Doug Wells, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, April 24-25.

FEATURE —Add a burst of color to the start of the garden season with spring flowering shrubs. Small or large, these beauties add color, support pollinators and help attract birds to the landscape.

ST. GEORGE — A Cedar City man was arrested after a low-speed pursuit with Iron County Sheriff’s deputies that started on northbound Interstate 15 and ended at the suspect’s residence about 10 miles away where he told police “he needed to put his dog away.”

ST. GEORGE — Doug Wells doesn’t consider himself old.

He turns 82 in November, but isn’t even retired from work. In fact, he’s taken time off from his day job as a real estate broker to prepare for an event one might not expect an octogenarian to take part in: a strenuous triathlon designed to test the mettle of some of the fittest athletes in world.

CEDAR CITY — Northbound Interstate 15 north of Cedar City was the scene of two semitractor-trailer crashes Sunday morning.

ST. GEORGE — Ashleigh Peterson paid half-attention as her father pointed out the intricacies of the sport happening in front of her.

