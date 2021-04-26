Utah sees biggest growth in census, but no additional House seats

Stock image | Photo by liveslow/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

WASHINGTON D.C. — Utah will not add a fifth congressional district after numbers from the 2020 census were released Monday.

Fox13Now reports census numbers show Utah had a population increase of 18.4 percent, the largest of any state between 2010 and 2020. However, the increase was not enough to add another U.S. House seat.

Utah’s population rose by over 507,000 people to 3,271,616 in the last 10 years.

Only six states added seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, while seven states lost seats.

Colorado, Montana and Oregon were the only western states to add seats after the census showed the population had increased in those states.

Although Utah will not add a new member to the its congressional delegation, the state is still preparing to redraw new boundaries for congress, state legislature and school board this year.

Written by JEFF TAVSS, FOX13Now.com.

