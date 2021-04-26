‘We’re doing real bodywork’: Melted Massage seeks qualified therapists, offers sign-on bonus to meet growing demand

Stock image | Photo by Ridofranz/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — The staff at Melted Massage prides themselves on performing upscale massage therapy and therapeutic bodywork in an environment that promotes healing and relaxation. The company has grown rapidly over the past five years and is now seeking additional massage therapists to keep up with client demand.

“We’re really looking for therapists that are passionate about what they do and are in the industry to help people,” owner Ryan Gallian said.

Melted Massage is offering a $250 sign-on bonus for qualified therapists who work at least three shifts per week. Therapists are eligible for the bonus after 30 days of employment, as well as extra pay for weekend shifts.

When it comes to their therapists, Gallian emphasized the importance of self-care and continuing education at Melted Massage. Massage therapists need massages too, he said, adding that it helps prevent possible injury or burnout.

Therapists are encouraged to hone their skills by performing massages on each other once a week. It’s not only an opportunity to practice new modalities but also a way to care for their bodies.

Gallian said everyone at Melted Massage takes pride in cultivating a fun work environment without drama. The company further promotes wellness by offering therapists a complimentary membership to Be Hot Yoga in St. George. All staff members are eligible to receive a free massage monthly.

Melted Massage currently employs 23 therapists between their original location in the Rio Plaza along Riverside Drive and their new spa in Green Valley, which opened last September.

Gallian said he’d love to hire at least 10 more as soon as possible. Melted Massage is turning away between 1,000 and 1,200 potential clients every month because they simply don’t have enough therapists.

Demand for massage therapy skyrocketed in late 2020 and isn’t letting up, Gallian said. People who were keeping safe at home during the peak of the pandemic are now feeling comfortable resuming treatments, while others are beginning to explore massage to improve their wellness and reconnect with the power of human touch.

“People need human touch in their lives,” he said. “There’s a need to feel that connection, and massage therapy is a fantastic way to get it.”

Gallian has spent over 20 years working as a massage therapist. Prior to launching Melted Massage, he observed a need for a different kind of bodywork in the St. George area.

Whereas many other providers just offer a menu of massages to choose from, the therapists at Melted Massage work with clients to design a customized treatment plan for their unique needs. And because every therapist practices their own way, they’re encouraged to fully explore their craft by incorporating many different modalities during each massage.

Therapists address blockages that cause tension to build up within the body by “melting” the tissues back into a healthy liquid state, restoring range of motion and alleviating pain.

“We’re doing real bodywork,” Gallian said. “We give our therapists the freedom to be the artists that they are.”

The mission of Melted Massage is to create a state of mind and body where clients can achieve tranquility and balance. Every aspect of the experience – from the essential oils and hot towels used during each massage to the lighting and sound in treatment rooms – has been thoughtfully designed to promote total relaxation.

“We help them get to a space where they can check out of their brain for an hour and check in to their body,” Gallian said. “That’s huge, and it’s something that’s missing in a lot of people’s lives.”

If you’re interested in joining the Melted Massage team, send an email to [email protected] or call 435-628-1899.

