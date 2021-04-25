Governor gets bugged by a bat in St. George

In this on July 7, 2020, file photo, then Lt. Gov Spencer Cox speaks during a press conference at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. | Photo by Rick Bowmer/Associated Press, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Gov. Spencer Cox shared on Twitter Sunday about a special visitor he received while staying with his parents in St. George over the weekend: a bat.

Cox showed video of a bat flying in to his parent’s home, startling his mother, wife and daughter.

Accompanied by a gif of Batman with the bat signal, Cox first tweeted late Saturday about the nocturnal visitor.

Staying with my parents in St. George and a bat just flew into the house. By the reaction of my mom, wife and daughter, I assumed it was a mountain lion. Armed with brooms, dad and I got it out. My apologies to the neighbors and the bat who are likely traumatized by the chaos.😂 pic.twitter.com/YC6WpT2gs1 — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) April 25, 2021

If there was any doubt, the governor shared a video of the incident on Sunday.

You learn a lot about a person’s disaster personality when a bat enters the room…fight or flight? We have video evidence. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/18E7BSBuji pic.twitter.com/QhfNuucIUX — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) April 25, 2021

Especially at dusk, bats are a common sight throughout Washington County as they come out of their daytime hiding spots in places like the Bloomington Caves.

While a laughing matter for the governor, who was unharmed by his batty visitor, residents have been advised in the past to avoid interacting with bats as some have been known to carry rabies.

