Governor gets bugged by a bat in St. George

Written by or for St. George News
April 25, 2021
In this on July 7, 2020, file photo, then Lt. Gov Spencer Cox speaks during a press conference at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. | Photo by Rick Bowmer/Associated Press, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Gov. Spencer Cox shared on Twitter Sunday about a special visitor he received while staying with his parents in St. George over the weekend: a bat.

Cox showed video of a bat flying in to his parent’s home, startling his mother, wife and daughter.

Accompanied by a gif of Batman with the bat signal, Cox first tweeted late Saturday about the nocturnal visitor.

If there was any doubt, the governor shared a video of the incident on Sunday.

Especially at dusk, bats are a common sight throughout Washington County as they come out of their daytime hiding spots in places like the Bloomington Caves.

While a laughing matter for the governor, who was unharmed by his batty visitor, residents have been advised in the past to avoid interacting with bats as some have been known to carry rabies.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Press releases and news tips may be sent to [email protected]

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!