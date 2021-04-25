A whole little shaking going on: 3.0 earthquake centered in Enoch felt in Iron County

April 25, 2021
Stock image | Photo by Petrovich9/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News
Map shows the epicenter of a 3.0 earthquake that struck 1.4 miles north of Enoch on April 25, 2021. | Photo courtesy of the U.S. Geological Survey, St. George News | Click to enlarge

ST. GEORGE — An earthquake measuring 3.0 magnitude centered a mile and a half north of Enoch according to the U.S. Geological Survey provided a bit of a shake and perhaps a wake-up call to Iron County at 6:29 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to the USGS’ shake map, the quake would have produced light shaking in Enoch, Cedar City and Parowan — not capable of causing damage or even fallen objects, but enough to be felt. And according to “Did you feel it” reports on the USGS site, residents in Enoch and Parowan reported feeling light shaking.

According to equations provided by Omni Calculator, the intensity of the temblor was the equivalent of half a ton of TNT being exploded just north of Enoch.

