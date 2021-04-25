One taken to hospital after 2 semis crash north of Cedar City

One of two semis that rolled over north of Cedar City, Utah, April 25, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Northbound Interstate 15 north of Cedar City was the scene of two semitractor-trailer crashes Sunday morning.

The crashes, which happened within 200 feet of one another, occurred at 5:39 a.m., and 7:20 a.m., respectively. Both trucks were carrying produce.

“The driver of the second was taken to Cedar City Hospital for minor injuries,” said Utah Highway Patrol Sergeant Ryan Bauer. “Usually, when trucks tip over like this, the cargo is lost.”

The driver of the first truck drifted onto the median, then overcorrected, Bauer said.

“He was going about 70-75 mph,” Bauer said.

Troopers closed one northbound lane on Interstate 15. Bauer said that as the second semi approached the accident, the driver didn’t realize what was happening.

“He was going about 70 mph when he hit his brakes,” Bauer said. “He lost control and hit the median.”

The trucks sustained extensive damage, Bauer said, but their respective drivers were wearing seatbelts

Bauer said that Utah Highway Patrol troopers, Iron County Sheriff’s deputies and Gold Cross Ambulance all responded to the scene. Both lanes were opened again as of 1:45 p.m., Bauer said.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Cedar City News reporter Jeff Richards contributed to this story.

