Troopers apprehend alleged DoorDash car thief after high-speed chase

Written by David Dudley
April 25, 2021
2019 stock image of Utah Highway Patrol vehicles on Interstate 15 near Exit 16 | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — After a high-speed car chase hitting up to 100 mph, Utah Highway Patrol troopers caught up to an alleged car thief Sunday morning.

File photo of Utah Highway Patrol vehicles. Hurricane, Utah, Oct. 11, 2019 | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

Reports had said that a blue Hyundai Sonata was stolen from Cedar City, said Utah Highway Patrol Sergeant Larry Mower.

The suspect allegedly asked the vehicle’s owner, who works for delivery service DoorDash, for a ride. Cedar City Police Sergeant Clint Pollock said the driver declined.

“Then she went into a restaurant, and the suspect got into her vehicle and drove away,” Pollock said.

Troopers spotted the Hyundai traveling south on Interstate 15.

“It was missing its rear bumper,” Mower said. “That made it easier to identify.”

After leading troopers on a chase, the driver took exit 16, near Hurricane, before he crashed the car, Mower said.

“He was going too fast to make the curve,” Mower said. “He went airborne twice before landing nose-down in a gully.”

Officers said the driver then fled on foot before troopers finally caught up to him. Mower said that Trooper Chris Lewis asked the driver if he had been drinking or done any drugs.

File photo of Cedar City Police vehicle. Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 26, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

“The driver said that whatever he had done, it was still in his system,” Mower said. “He said it made him a better driver.”

After being transported to the hospital, the driver was booked into Purgatory Correctional Facility in Hurricane on charges of evading law enforcement, possession of a stolen vehicle — both felonies — and driving while under the influence.

The Hyundai was likely totaled, Mower said.

Ed. Note: A new Utah law generally prohibits the release of arrest booking photos until after a conviction is obtained.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

David is a journalist, educator, and playwright. He has written for Zenger News, the Christian Science Monitor, the Barton Chronicle, North Star Monthly, and The Northland Journal, among others. He has covered various beats, including breaking news, courts and crimes, sports, and arts and entertainment. His writing on theatre appears regularly in American Theatre Magazine, Contemporary Theatre Review (UK), ConJunto (Cuba), and HowlRound.com. David's play, 800 Days of Solitude, about the ways in which solitary confinement affects juveniles and their families, was awarded the 2018 Christian Moe playwriting prize. He earned a BFA with summa cum laude honors from DePaul University, and holds an MFA in playwriting from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @STGnews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!