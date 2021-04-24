Electricity provider warns high winds may cause power outages in Cedar City area

Stock image, Cedar City News / St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Rocky Mountain Power is warning that high winds may cause weather-caused power outages in the Cedar City area this weekend.

The electricity provider said they will be on standby this weekend, as weather forecasts indicate high winds, gusting to 60 mph, that could cause weather-related outages.

“Our teams thoroughly prepare when forecasts indicate severe weather could impact our customers,” said Curtis Mansfield, Rocky Mountain Power vice president of operations. “Restoration crews and equipment will be ready to go in the event of any outages caused by the incoming storm.”

Due to the dry weather and high winds forecasted for Sunday, Rocky Mountain Power will also be taking additional safety precautions in high fire risk areas around Cedar City. In the event of a power outage, crews will be inspecting the circuit for fire safety before power is restored, which could result in longer outages.

The company urges customers to follow the recommendations of emergency management officials in being prepared to be without essential public services for up to 72 hours. Additional information about preparing for outages and what to do if an outage occurs is available at rockymountainpower.net.

As a reminder, treat all downed wires as live and dangerous. Customers should avoid both downed trees and powerlines as well as keep pets far away from those areas.

It is important for all customers to report power outages as it assists crews in pinpointing the cause and facilitates restoration efforts. Customers can call Rocky Mountain Power customer care at 877-508-5088, use the Rocky Mountain Power app, or text out to 759677 and receive updates during the restoration process.

A person can also view the Rocky Mountain Power outage map at rockymountainpower.net/outages.

