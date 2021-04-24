Burn season closing early for second-straight year

A controlled fire burning near the Cedar City Regional Airport, Cedar City, Utah, Nov. 5, 2020 | Photo by Paul Dail, St. George/Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Repeating a move from last year, state fire officials are closing off the controlled burn season throughout Southern Utah.

State of Utah Fire Manager Brett Ostler has signed a proclamation introducing Closed Fire Season effective May 1 in Washington, Iron, Beaver, Kane and Garfield counties.

Usually, Closed Fire Season does not go into effect until June 1 each year and lasts until Oct. 30, but current conditions in Southwest Utah are abnormally dry, windy,and dangerous for fires, officials said.

Read more: Controlled burn season: How to obtain burn permit, keep fires safe

A lengthy fire season in 2020 meant the start of this year’s burn season started late. As late as November, Southern Utah saw a large, out of control wildfire.

In a closed fire season, only some limited types of agricultural burning are allowed. Other types of burning are prohibited, as outlined below.

Agriculture fence-line of ditch/canal: Burning permitted with notification to nearest fire department.

Burning permitted with notification to nearest fire department. Other agricultural: Permit required from fire warden or county sheriff.

Permit required from fire warden or county sheriff. Non-agricultural: Burning not permitted.

Burning not permitted. Trash, oil, tires, and lands where forest, watershed or rangeland threatened: Burning not permitted.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.