Burn season closing early for second-straight year

ST. GEORGE — Repeating a move from last year, state fire officials are closing off the controlled burn season throughout Southern Utah.
State of Utah Fire Manager Brett Ostler has signed a proclamation introducing Closed Fire Season effective May 1 in Washington, Iron, Beaver, Kane and Garfield counties.
Usually, Closed Fire Season does not go into effect until June 1 each year and lasts until Oct. 30, but current conditions in Southwest Utah are abnormally dry, windy,and dangerous for fires, officials said.
A lengthy fire season in 2020 meant the start of this year’s burn season started late. As late as November, Southern Utah saw a large, out of control wildfire.
In a closed fire season, only some limited types of agricultural burning are allowed. Other types of burning are prohibited, as outlined below.
- Agriculture fence-line of ditch/canal: Burning permitted with notification to nearest fire department.
- Other agricultural: Permit required from fire warden or county sheriff.
- Non-agricultural: Burning not permitted.
- Trash, oil, tires, and lands where forest, watershed or rangeland threatened: Burning not permitted.
