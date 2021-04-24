April 9, 1939 — April 19, 2021

On Monday, April 19, 2021, Nesa Hendrickson Booth, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully at the age of 82 surrounded by her loved ones.

Nesa was born on April 9, 1939, in Richfield, Utah, to Daryel and Georgia Hendrickson. She received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Utah State University in 1956 and was a beloved teacher in the city of Las Vegas for many years. On December 5, 1964, she married the love of her life, Lloyd Booth. They raised two sons, Brett and Scott, and one daughter, Julie (Frehner).

Nesa loved to voraciously read fictional novels, spend summers at her cabin in Pine Valley, bake seasonal goodies, and spend time with her children and grandchildren. She served in numerous callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her favorite callings were ones where she was able to mentor the youth of the church.

Nesa was a positive influence on all who she came in contact with. She was well known by all of her children’s friends, and she lovingly made the kids of the neighborhood feel at home whenever they were at the house. On many occasions, the questions from the kids focused around when the next batch of goodies were being made. A kinder, gentler soul was not to be found, but the grit and determination of a strong woman survived her entire life.

Nesa was preceded in death by her father, Dareyl Hendrickson, her mother, Georgia Hendrickson (Johnson), and her husband, Lloyd Booth. She is survived by her three children, Brett, Scott, and Julie (Frehner), and six grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, 110 South Bluff St, St. George, Utah.

Public Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary.

Interment will be at the St. George City Cemetery.

Family and friends who are unable to attend are invited to view the funeral service online. Please click on the link:

http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/52841

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, (435) 673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Nesa’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.